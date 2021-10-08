Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers12:00SwindonSwindon Town
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 4Sweeney
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Bernard
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 21Hendry
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 9Stevens
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 6Cargill
- 16Evans
- 17Edwards
- 18Young
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
Swindon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ward
- 2Odimayo
- 4Conroy
- 5Crichlow
- 24Hunt
- 7Gladwin
- 25Reed
- 3Iandolo
- 10Payne
- 11McKirdy
- 9Simpson
Substitutes
- 6Baudry
- 8Lyden
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 26East
- 28Aguiar
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
