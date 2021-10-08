League Two
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Carlisle United

Match report will appear here.

Saturday 9th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green107212081223
2Harrogate105411712519
3Port Vale10532138518
4Tranmere1153384418
5Leyton Orient104421810816
6Swindon10442128416
7Exeter10361148615
8Barrow104331411315
9Bradford104331411315
10Northampton1043399015
11Sutton United9423128414
12Newport104241313014
13Hartlepool1042499014
14Crawley104241315-214
15Salford103341110112
16Rochdale103341213-112
17Stevenage10334913-412
18Colchester10244711-410
19Carlisle10244915-610
20Bristol Rovers10316917-810
21Walsall102351115-49
22Mansfield102351015-59
23Oldham10217616-107
24Scunthorpe10145617-117
