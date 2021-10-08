League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Gillingham

Match report to follow.

Saturday 9th October 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan107121771022
2Sunderland107121811722
3Plymouth115511710720
4Rotherham11623169720
5Wycombe106221612420
6MK Dons115422115619
7Bolton115332015518
8Oxford Utd115331712518
9Burton114431012-216
10Accrington115151420-616
11Portsmouth114341410415
12Sheff Wed10433109115
13Morecambe114252018214
14Wimbledon113441719-213
15Cambridge103431416-213
16Lincoln City113351415-112
17Cheltenham113351120-912
18Gillingham112541115-411
19Ipswich102441918110
20Fleetwood102441718-110
21Charlton112361218-69
22Crewe11155915-68
23Shrewsbury11227816-88
24Doncaster10217618-127
