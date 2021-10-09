League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle2BurtonBurton Albion1

Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Burton Albion: Pilgrims go top of League One with impressive win

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport at Home Park

Ryan Broom celebrates scoring for Plymouth Argyle
Ryan Broom scored for the first time since his loan move to Plymouth from Peterborough at the start of the season

Plymouth Argyle went top of League One after an impressive victory over Burton Albion.

Argyle's top scorer Ryan Hardie curled a seventh-minute effort onto the bar before Conor Grant opened the scoring soon after with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box.

Hardie set up Ryan Broom to side-foot in the second from close range just before the break.

Lucas Akins gave Burton a lifeline as he turned and shot low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a rare Albion effort, but the hosts claimed the victory their possession and endeavour deserved.

With previous leaders Wigan Athletic and Sunderland not playing because of international call-ups, Argyle's victory saw Ryan Lowe's side leapfrog both to go top of the table.

It is the Devon club's highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship in May 2010.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6ScarrBooked at 60mins
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 14GarrickSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
  • 28Pereira CamaráSubstituted forMayorat 78'minutes
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Broom
  • 15Grant
  • 18AgardSubstituted forRandellat 90+6'minutes
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 8Edwards
  • 10Mayor
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 41Tomlinson
  • 42Shirley

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 37Hamer
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 26LeakSubstituted forMaddoxat 86'minutes
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 15O'Connor
  • 11SmithSubstituted forChapmanat 45'minutes
  • 40Lakin
  • 10Akins
  • 9HemmingsSubstituted forJebbisonat 21'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Morris
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 21Jebbison
  • 22Balcombe
  • 25Gilligan
  • 29Maddox
  • 39Chapman
Referee:
Antony Coggins
Attendance:
11,915

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Burton Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Burton Albion 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Randell replaces Kieran Agard.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by James Wilson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Houghton tries a through ball, but Ryan Broom is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Chapman following a fast break.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Jacob Maddox replaces Ryan Leak.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. James Wilson tries a through ball, but Ryan Broom is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor replaces Panutche Camará.

  12. Post update

    Kieran Agard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).

  14. Post update

    Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).

  16. Post update

    Kieran Agard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).

  18. Post update

    Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Connor (Burton Albion).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joe Edwards replaces Jordan Garrick because of an injury.

  • Comment posted by TheRealXerbla, today at 17:17

    Green Army!

  • Comment posted by Essjay, today at 17:14

    Geddon you Janners.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth126511911823
2Wycombe117221812623
3Wigan107121771022
4Sunderland107121811722
5Rotherham11623169720
6MK Dons115422115619
7Oxford Utd115331712518
8Bolton125342016418
9Sheff Wed11533119218
10Burton124441114-316
11Accrington115151420-616
12Portsmouth114341410415
13Morecambe114252018214
14Ipswich113442119213
15Wimbledon113441719-213
16Cambridge103431416-213
17Lincoln City113351415-112
18Cheltenham113351120-912
19Gillingham122551117-611
20Fleetwood102441718-110
21Charlton112361218-69
22Crewe11155915-68
23Shrewsbury12228918-98
24Doncaster10217618-127
View full League One table

