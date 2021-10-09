Last updated on .From the section League One

Ryan Broom scored for the first time since his loan move to Plymouth from Peterborough at the start of the season

Plymouth Argyle went top of League One after an impressive victory over Burton Albion.

Argyle's top scorer Ryan Hardie curled a seventh-minute effort onto the bar before Conor Grant opened the scoring soon after with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box.

Hardie set up Ryan Broom to side-foot in the second from close range just before the break.

Lucas Akins gave Burton a lifeline as he turned and shot low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a rare Albion effort, but the hosts claimed the victory their possession and endeavour deserved.

With previous leaders Wigan Athletic and Sunderland not playing because of international call-ups, Argyle's victory saw Ryan Lowe's side leapfrog both to go top of the table.

It is the Devon club's highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship in May 2010.

