Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Burton Albion 1.
Plymouth Argyle went top of League One after an impressive victory over Burton Albion.
Argyle's top scorer Ryan Hardie curled a seventh-minute effort onto the bar before Conor Grant opened the scoring soon after with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box.
Hardie set up Ryan Broom to side-foot in the second from close range just before the break.
Lucas Akins gave Burton a lifeline as he turned and shot low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a rare Albion effort, but the hosts claimed the victory their possession and endeavour deserved.
With previous leaders Wigan Athletic and Sunderland not playing because of international call-ups, Argyle's victory saw Ryan Lowe's side leapfrog both to go top of the table.
It is the Devon club's highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship in May 2010.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 6ScarrBooked at 60mins
- 3Gillesphey
- 14GarrickSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
- 28Pereira CamaráSubstituted forMayorat 78'minutes
- 4Houghton
- 7Broom
- 15Grant
- 18AgardSubstituted forRandellat 90+6'minutes
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 8Edwards
- 10Mayor
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 41Tomlinson
- 42Shirley
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Garratt
- 37Hamer
- 16Shaughnessy
- 26LeakSubstituted forMaddoxat 86'minutes
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 4Oshilaja
- 15O'Connor
- 11SmithSubstituted forChapmanat 45'minutes
- 40Lakin
- 10Akins
- 9HemmingsSubstituted forJebbisonat 21'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Morris
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 21Jebbison
- 22Balcombe
- 25Gilligan
- 29Maddox
- 39Chapman
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 11,915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Burton Albion 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Randell replaces Kieran Agard.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by James Wilson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Houghton tries a through ball, but Ryan Broom is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Chapman following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jacob Maddox replaces Ryan Leak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. James Wilson tries a through ball, but Ryan Broom is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor replaces Panutche Camará.
Post update
Kieran Agard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).
Post update
Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).
Post update
Kieran Agard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).
Post update
Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas O'Connor (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joe Edwards replaces Jordan Garrick because of an injury.
- Ridley Road: Caught between life and death in the swinging '60s
- The Nuremberg Trials: The remarkable aftermath of the verdict on Nazi war criminals
Comments
Join the conversation