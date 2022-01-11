League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland25155550292150
3Wycombe25137540301046
4Wigan21143440202045
5Oxford Utd25127640271343
6Plymouth24127538251343
7MK Dons24117643301340
8Portsmouth2310762822637
9Sheff Wed2491053027337
10Ipswich259884334935
11Accrington25105103140-935
12Burton2495102930-132
13Cheltenham257993144-1330
14Charlton2485113029129
15Shrewsbury2585122629-329
16Cambridge246993238-627
17Bolton2375113035-526
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Lincoln City2367102631-525
20Fleetwood2467113743-625
21Morecambe2465133449-1523
22Gillingham2439121838-2018
23Crewe2446142243-2118
24Doncaster2444161644-2816
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC