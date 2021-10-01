Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene returns for a results programme and three highlights shows this weekend.

On Saturday, David Currie is joined by ex-Scotland strikers Julie Fleeting and Steven Thompson for the results round-up on BBC One Scotland (16:00 BST).

Then, at 19:30 on BBC Scotland, former Scotland boss Shelley Kerr and regular pundit Michael Stewart join Jonathan Sutherland for highlights of Saturday's four Premiership games.

Former players James McFadden and Richard Foster are Steven Thompson's guests for Sunday's highlights show (BBC Scotland, 19:15), which will feature highlights of Aberdeen v Celtic and Rangers v Hibernian.

And, on Monday at 19:00 on BBC Scotland, Jane Lewis presents highlights of the SWPL with former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay.

There will be radio coverage of Saturday and Sunday's SPFL games on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

And there will be live video coverage of Sunday's SWPL games Celtic v Partick Thistle and Hibernian v Rangers on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with Hibs v Rangers also on BBC Alba.