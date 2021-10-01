Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's bottom versus top in the Scottish Premiership as Dundee host Rangers in one of Saturday's three matches.

Three more follow on Sunday, and we have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Dundee United v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Dundee United welcome back Charlie Mulgrew and Declan Glass but Liam Smith and Marc McNulty miss out.

Ross County are still without Connor Randall and Jake Vokins.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts on DUTV: "They have struggled for points but if you look at their performance levels, they are actually performing really strongly just now. There's been three or four games where they possibly could have and should have got more points."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "There are times in your career where you can see the team are playing reasonably well - as a player, manager or coach. And if you keep sticking to those good habits and have a good group of people who are committing to it, which this group are, and everyone has got belief in what we are doing, then it will come. And it does."

Did you know? None of the past 14 Premiership meetings of United and County have ended in a draw.

Hearts v Motherwell

Hearts will make a late decision over John Souttar's participation following a thigh injury while Josh Ginnelly is back in contention after missing the past two games. Craig Halkett trained all week after going off with a head knock in Saturday's defeat of Livingston.

Motherwell's Bevis Mugabi returned to training after missing last week's win against Ross County. Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out. Should there be a winner at Tynecastle, they will go top of the table at least until Sunday.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningame: "It's been three years since I last had a proper run of games. I'm just glad I've started well here because it could have gone the other way. I just need to concentrate on my football and what the gaffer wants me to do."

Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell: "It's trying to keep a hold of that confidence. We have to make sure we use this and build on the good results and try and keep the winning habit going."

Did you know? Hearts have only lost one of their past eight home games against Motherwell in the Premiership but Well are unbeaten in four league meetings with Hearts.

Livingston v St Mirren

Livingston's on-loan Liverpool player Adam Lewis has suffered a fractured metatarsal and faces three months out. Craig Sibbald and Jaze Kabia remain out while Scott Pittman is gaining fitness.

St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy will be available after coming off with a head knock in last week's win over Aberdeen. Charles Dunne and Greg Kiltie remain sidelined.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Adam has returned to Liverpool and is probably going to be 12 weeks, he broke his fifth metatarsal. They took him down to Liverpool and are going to pin it, so that's probably a 12-week injury."

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser: "Before the last game we didn't have a win but now we are four unbeaten. That's what happens in football, you have to concentrate on what is in front of you. We will try to carry that momentum on."

Did you know? St Mirren have scored at least once in nine consecutive league encounters with Livingston, whose last clean sheet in the fixture came in 2018.

St Johnstone v Dundee

Liam Craig will become St Johnstone's record appearance holder if he features. It would be the midfielder's 442nd game for the Perth side. Saints are likely to be without James Brown, Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson, Liam Gordon and Craig Bryson. Callum Hendry has joined Kilmarnock on loan.

Dundee have a doubt over Leigh Griffiths after the striker went off against Rangers last weekend with an ankle complaint. Alex Jakubiak, Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen and out.

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "It'll be an incredible moment when it happens, something I'm really proud of. It's great to play that many games in football, but to do it for one club that's grown on me massively over the years and in such a successful period for the club makes it even more special."

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne: "We are still really upbeat at the moment. We are happy with the way we are playing, we are just not getting the rewards. We have just got to keep believing in what we are doing and things will turn."

Did you know? St Johnstone have beaten Dundee twice in 2021 in cup competitions.

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Aberdeen are without suspended Teddy Jenks while Marley Watkins is expected to remain missing with a hamstring injury. Andy Considine is out for the rest of the year.

Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis recovered from injury to feature in Thursday's Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen. Josip Juranovic, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Greg Taylor and Christopher Jullien remain out.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson: "Both of us are not in great form. Both should probably be higher in the league than where we are. We need to do better. Celtic are always a dangerous opponent no matter where they are in the table or how their form is because they've got some of the best players in the league."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We disappointed our fans on Thursday night. You have to take that anger and that disappointment and use it in a positive way and that is in a tough game away from home, show that we have learned the repercussions and consequences of a night like Thursday night and we don't want to repeat it."

Did you know? Though Aberdeen drew both home matches with Celtic last season, they have not beaten the Glasgow side at Pittodrie since 2016.

Rangers v Hibernian (15:00)

Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are both injury doubts while Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain out. Defender Jack Simpson is available again after missing the midweek defeat by Sparta Prague by virtue of not being in the club's Europa League squad.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has doubts over the availability of Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig after both players were forced off with knocks in last weekend's win over St Johnstone. Jamie Murphy could return but the absence of Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie continues.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have really good players here and we will keep improving and keep working hard. That spark will come but it will certainly come quicker if we can find a settled team and if we can keep our main players fit and available and if the players who are fit and available get themselves in better form."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "The players will relish the challenge. We're going to the home of the champions. It's as hard a task as you can get in the league just now. If we're not successful on Sunday, despite the fact it's an enormous challenge, we'll be disappointed and I'm pleased that's where we've got to."

Did you know? Hibernian were one of only six sides to take a point against Rangers in last season's Premiership and one of only four visiting sides to score a league goal at Ibrox.

