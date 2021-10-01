Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danny Mandroiu gets a shot away in Friday night's game against Derry

First-half goals from Lee Grace and Danny Mandroiu secured a 2-1 comeback win for Shamrock Rovers as Derry City lost in Tallaght.

Danny Lafferty put the visitors ahead after six minutes but the Dublin hosts responded and were in front by half-time with Grace and Mandroiu on target.

Derry stay fourth and three points behind Sligo Rovers.

Meanwhile, Rovers remain nine points clear at the top of the table and are on course for back-to-back titles.

Lafferty got Ruaidrhri Higgins' men off to a flying start at the home of the champions-elect when he rose highest to meet Jack Malone's fabulous free-kick from the left.

Candystripes keeper Nathan Gartside got down smartly to deny Richie Towell on 10 minutes as Rovers looked for a reply.

Derry's hopes of securing a European spot were hit by the defeat in Dublin

They found their equaliser on 19 minutes when Ronan Finn whipped in a fabulous cross and Grace's towering header found the corner.

After an electric start the game began to settle into a rhythm on a wet night in Dublin.

However, with almost 45 minutes played Mandroiu latched on to a delicate backheel from Rory Gaffney and swept the ball home to round off a fine team move from the home side.

Derry had a great chance to go level on 52 minutes but Lafferty failed to hit the target with a free header at the back post.

Rovers threatened to extend their advantage. Gartside pushed Gaffney's effort to safety and watched Roberto Lopes' header sail over after the hour mark.

Jamie McGonigle went close from inside the area but his effort whistled wide while Gaffney was a menace throughout and pushed for a third Rovers goal.

In the end it wasn't needed as the hosts saw out a 2-1 win and ended Derry's seven-game unbeaten run.