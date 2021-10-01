Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Officials were using VAR (video assistant referee) at Hampden during Euro 2020

Scottish Premiership clubs will meet next week to discuss the introduction of VAR for all top-tier matches and latter rounds of cup competitions.

The Scottish FA and SPFL will co-host a video conference from Hampden on 8 October.

Howard Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, will deliver a presentation on the technology.

The SFA is prepared to underwrite the training costs for match officials.

"VAR is here to stay and in a short period its implementation has advanced significantly, while its set-up and maintenance costs have reduced," said SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"We are now at the point where we need to discuss and ideally agree on its introduction into Scottish football."

VAR was written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board in 2018 and used at the World Cup in the same year.

It was used throughout the delayed Euro 2020 finals, including the four matches played at Hampden Park, and is deployed in nearly 50 leagues across the world.

"Now that there has been a meaningful bedding-in period in several leagues, it is a good time to look again at the benefits of the technology," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"We are keen to hear the views of the clubs, officials and fans and look forward to discussions over the next few months."