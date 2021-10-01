Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

After seven rounds of fixtures, defending champion Amy Irons has just one win over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound host Richard Gordon in pursuit of a precious win.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyRichard
Dundee United v Ross County0-11-1
Hearts v Motherwell2-12-1
Livingston v St Mirren0-10-1
St Johnstone v Dundee1-01-0
Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun)1-21-3
Rangers v Hibernian (Sun)1-11-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Total scores
Amy240
Pundits560
Amy v Pundits
P7W1D0L6

