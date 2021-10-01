Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
After seven rounds of fixtures, defending champion Amy Irons has just one win over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.
This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound host Richard Gordon in pursuit of a precious win.
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Richard
|Dundee United v Ross County
|0-1
|1-1
|Hearts v Motherwell
|2-1
|2-1
|Livingston v St Mirren
|0-1
|0-1
|St Johnstone v Dundee
|1-0
|1-0
|Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun)
|1-2
|1-3
|Rangers v Hibernian (Sun)
|1-1
|1-1
Dundee United v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Richard's prediction: 1-1
Hearts v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Richard's prediction: 2-1
Livingston v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Richard's prediction: 0-1
St Johnstone v Dundee
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Richard's prediction: 1-0
Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 1-3
Rangers v Hibernian (15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Richard's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Total scores
|Amy
|240
|Pundits
|560
|Amy v Pundits
|P7
|W1
|D0
|L6