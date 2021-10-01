Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After seven rounds of fixtures, defending champion Amy Irons has just one win over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound host Richard Gordon in pursuit of a precious win.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Dundee United v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 0-1

St Johnstone v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 1-0

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Hibernian (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40

Total scores Amy 240 Pundits 560