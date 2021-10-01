Liam Rosenior (right) has been a member of the Derby coaching staff since the summer of 2019

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is using a league table which does not show their points deduction as a way of motivating his players.

The Rams are bottom of the Championship with one point after having 12 deducted when the club went into administration.

They have won two of their last three games, seven points adrift of safety.

"We showed a league table to the players today. Not of us bottom of the league, but us three points off the play-offs," said coach Liam Rosenior.

"We have to have that mindset, of pushing ourselves week in, week out to be the best team we can be."

Twenty staff, including fitness coach Shane Nicholson, lost their jobs on Tuesday, a day after former England manager Steve McClaren stepped down from his role as technical director.

Administrators Quantuma, meanwhile, are continuing talks with potential buyers.

Rooney has insisted on several occasions that he will not walk away from the club which gave him his first chance in management, and maintains they can stay up despite losing points.

"We are all realistic and we know where we are," Rosenior told BBC Radio Derby.

"Without dreams, without hopes and aspirations, you don't get to anywhere near your potential - and I think the potential this group of players have, and the chemistry in the group, I don't think it (staying up) is unattainable.

"There's nothing wrong with dreaming, there's nothing wrong in looking to attain goals other people say are impossible, but to do that you have to work really, really hard - it's one thing dreaming, it's another putting that into practice."

On Saturday, Derby are at home to Swansea City, who themselves are only two points above the relegation places, having reached the play-offs in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Rosenior added: "I think there's a real sense of belief in the city at the moment, backing these players, because everybody in the city knows that what we represent at the moment is bigger than just three points, it's about the pride and dignity of this unbelievable football club with amazing history and tradition.

"Last week was the hardest week of my football career by a mile but you have to keep focusing on what you can do to make things better.

"People who have lost their jobs are saying 'just represent us right, just give 100% for us' and how can you not be inspired by that?"