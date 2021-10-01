Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC were the first side from a crown dependency to join the English football pyramid in 2011

Guernsey FC's delayed start to the new season has been put back by a further week after fears their opponents' pitch will be waterlogged by heavy rain.

The Green Lions were due to travel to face Sutton Common Rovers in the Isthmian League South Central division on Saturday, 2 October.

The two sides will instead play on Saturday, 9 October at Footes Lane.

Guernsey have not played a competitive match since 22 February 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Sutton's pitch is currently playable, forecasts suggest heavy overnight rain which would make the club's playing surface unplayable.

Guernsey's strict travel rules meant teams were unable to come to the island last season, forcing the club to pull out of their campaign after the 2019-20 season was declared null and void.

Travel rules to the island only changed on Friday, with non-vaccinated travellers from the UK able to come to the island provided they take a lateral flow test - allowing Guernsey to host games again.

Planned pre-season games with FC Isle of Man this summer were postponed and the islanders have had just one warm-up match - a 5-2 win over local club side St Martin's.