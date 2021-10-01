Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Joe Edwards joined Argyle from Walsall in June 2019 and has also had spells at Colchester United and Yeovil Town

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has hailed the impact of Joe Edwards as he prepares to make his 100th appearance.

The wing-back, who was Lowe's first signing when he took over in 2019, became Argyle's captain in the summer after the retirement of long-serving defender Gary Sawyer.

He signed a new two-year contract in May and was player of the season.

"He's been fantastic since the day he came in and long may that continue," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"We want him to play more games and score more goals because he's been a goal-scorer of late as well.

"He leads the group very well. He has dialogue with us as the coaching staff and the players.

"It's nice to get 100 games under your belt for Argyle and he'll probably want to go and get another 100 if he can, and there's no reason why not."