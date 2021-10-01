Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Robert Elstone worked at Everton for almost a decade before becoming Super League chief executive

Ex-Everton chief executive Robert Elstone has joined National League Stockport as non-executive chairman.

Stockport owner Mark Stott will step down from his temporary role as chairman, with Elstone working alongside Stott and the board.

Elstone, 57, has also held senior roles in rugby league, as chief executive of Super League and non-executive director of Castleford Tigers.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join County," Elstone said.

"The club has so much potential and, I am certain, an exciting future ahead. I'm really looking forward to being part of that."

Stott added: "Robert's reputation within the world of sport precedes him thanks to the amazing work he did at Everton."

Stockport County dropped out of the Football League in 2011 and currently sit 11th in the National League.