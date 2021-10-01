Match ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Alaves 0.
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams broke the record for most consecutive games in La Liga history as his side beat Alaves 1-0.
The Spaniard, 27, played his 203rd successive match surpassing the record held by former Real Sociedad defender Juan Larranaga from 1986-1992.
Williams' streak started on 20 April 2016 and he has managed 39 goals and 25 assists in that time.
Raul Garcia headed in the winner just before half-time at San Mames.
The longest run of consecutive appearances in the Premier League stands at 310, by goalkeeper Brad Friedel. The longest run for an outfield player in the Premier League is Frank Lampard with 164 for Chelsea between October 2001 and December 2005.
Second Half ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Alaves 0.
Attempt saved. Ximo Navarro (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. John Guidetti (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Miazga.
Attempt blocked. Matt Miazga (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ximo Navarro with a cross.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.
Attempt saved. Víctor Laguardia (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Miazga.
Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Bilbao).
Facundo Pellistri (Alaves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Matt Miazga.
Attempt missed. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Attempt saved. Facundo Pellistri (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Duarte with a cross.
Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Manu García (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Vesga replaces Dani García.
Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Alaves).
Attempt missed. Matt Miazga (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao).