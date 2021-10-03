Crusaders' Daniel Larmour in action against Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin

Crusaders and Coleraine go into Monday's Irish Premiership game at Seaview aiming to extend their four-game unbeaten league runs.

Both sides have won three and drawn one of their most recent top-flight encounters to post a statement of intent near the top of the table.

The Crues have beaten mooted title challengers Larne and Glentoran in their last two fixtures.

"We are pleased but it's only a start," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"We are only a few games into the season but your team needs to be challenging and working hard.

"A few seasons ago we went on a winning run to start the season and then we got hit with injuries so you have to hope you can keep players fit an ready to play.

"The games come thick and fast - we've made a reasonable start, now you just hope you can take the momentum with you."

Crusaders finished sixth in the 2020-21 campaign and failed to qualify for Europe for a second successive season, while Coleraine were runners-up in both of the last two terms.

The Bannsiders lost their opening two games of this campaign but have bounced back to top form.

"Even in those first two matches I thought our performances were quite strong but since then we've hit a real good level of performance and we're getting results with it," said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"We were strong in the draw against Linfield and dominant for spells in the win over Ballymena. If you put in strong performances you give yourself chances to win football matches.

"Crusaders are probably the form team in the league at the moment. They have come in a little under the radar at this point in time and have picked up three or four really good results.

"We have never gone to Crusaders and had an easy game and I don't expect this to be any different."