"It's just kind of kamikaze at the minute," says former manager Neil Lennon, who reckons Celtic may not have the players to fit into Ange Postecoglou's style of play after last night's heavy home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen demolition. (Daily Record) external-link

Glen Kamara's lawyer has labelled the abuse of the Rangers midfielder an "embarrassment" after he was targeted by the school age crowd during the Europa League defeat at Sparta Prague. (Herald) external-link

Skipper Callum McGregor is convinced Celtic will conquer Ange Postecoglou's "demanding" style but the midfielder says the team needs to quickly fine-tune their development within the system and improve their defensive work before it happens. (Daily Record) external-link

Left-back Borna Barisic admits Rangers must raise their levels in the final third after a 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague undermined their Europa League ambitions. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

After losing their first two group matches, there is still plenty to play for in the Europa League for Rangers, insists midfielder Steven Davis. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he "wouldn't be surprised" if there are January bids for Calvin Ramsay as the teenage full-back attracts interest from top English sides, but insists any offers "need to be right for him and right for us as a club". (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is sure centre-half Ryan Porteous will be pushing for a return to the Scotland squad if he can maintain his early season performances. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has urged players to follow the lead of Beni Baningime and revive their careers in the Scottish Premiership rather than slumming it in England's lower leagues. (Daily Record) external-link

Setting a the record for St Johnstone appearances on his next outing will be a "remarkable achievement" for midfielder Liam Craig, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier) external-link