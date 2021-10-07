Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales have won six of their 15 matches in all competitions under manager Robert Page

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Czech Republic v Wales Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 23:25 BST.

Wales will again be without several players for Friday's "massive" World Cup qualifier in the Czech Republic.

Captain Gareth Bale is the most notable absentee, with the Real Madrid forward ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies as well as midfielder David Brooks have all pulled out of the squad this week due to illness and injury.

But Aaron Ramsey returns from injury to lead the team in Bale's absence.

The Juventus midfielder missed last month's win over Belarus and damaging goalless draw with Estonia.

Juve said last weekend Ramsey had been suffering with "muscle fatigue" but the 30-year-old has declared himself fit for Friday's match in Prague and Monday's trip to Tallinn to take on Estonia.

"The things he [Ramsey] does out there, he inspires the players," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"I think after Baleo he's the natural choice. He's one of the senior players and he's ready for the responsibility.

"When you look at the remaining fixtures we've both got, this is a must-win game if we want to guarantee finishing second."

While Ramsey's return bolsters Wales in midfield, the absence of Davies and Norrington-Davies leaves Page short of options at full-back.

Connor Roberts has only played 45 minutes for Burnley Under-23s since injuring his groin during Wales' last-16 loss to Denmark at Euro 2020 in June.

Liverpool's Neco Williams has also not played any senior football this season having recently returned from injury, leaving Charlton's Chris Gunter as the only specialist full-back in the squad playing regularly.

If Page opts to revert to a wing-back system he has favoured in the past, there could be a debut for Sorba Thomas.

The 22-year-old's performances at left wing-back and on the wing for Huddersfield Town saw him named the Championship's player of the month for August, and the former non-league player earned a first call-up to the Wales squad last week.

Missing players is nothing new for Wales, who were without 13 for September's match against Belarus.

They snatched victory with a dramatic hat-trick from Bale on that occasion, but they must face the Czech Republic without their talisman.

Wales sit third in their group, level on points with the Czechs with a game in hand but nine points behind leaders Belgium.

With only the group winners qualifying automatically, the play-offs look like Wales' most realistic route to a first World Cup since 1958.

They are already effectively guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, but finishing second in this World Cup qualifying group could secure Wales a more favourable draw in that knockout stage.

"It's a massive game for us and one that we are looking forward to," said captain Ramsey.

"Second against third. We have it all to play for.

"I know we have the safety net of the Nations league route but we want to finish second in the group and cement that place."

The Czech Republic will be without West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal and three players from league champions Slavia Prague.

The Czech Football Association says Coufal, Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust and Petr Sevcik have all withdrawn from the squad with health problems, while another Slavia player, defender Tomas Holes, is a doubt.

Coach Jaroslav Silhavy has added Tomas Wiesner, Milan Havel, Jaromir Zmrhal and Jan Kopic.

