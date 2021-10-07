|World Cup 2022 qualifying: Czech Republic v Wales
|Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 23:25 BST.
Wales will again be without several players for Friday's "massive" World Cup qualifier in the Czech Republic.
Captain Gareth Bale is the most notable absentee, with the Real Madrid forward ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Defenders Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies as well as midfielder David Brooks have all pulled out of the squad this week due to illness and injury.
But Aaron Ramsey returns from injury to lead the team in Bale's absence.
The Juventus midfielder missed last month's win over Belarus and damaging goalless draw with Estonia.
Juve said last weekend Ramsey had been suffering with "muscle fatigue" but the 30-year-old has declared himself fit for Friday's match in Prague and Monday's trip to Tallinn to take on Estonia.
"The things he [Ramsey] does out there, he inspires the players," said Wales manager Robert Page.
"I think after Baleo he's the natural choice. He's one of the senior players and he's ready for the responsibility.
"When you look at the remaining fixtures we've both got, this is a must-win game if we want to guarantee finishing second."
- Wales' routes to the World Cup explained
- Davies and Brooks out of Wales squad
- Thomas' rapid rise from non-league to World Cup qualifiers
While Ramsey's return bolsters Wales in midfield, the absence of Davies and Norrington-Davies leaves Page short of options at full-back.
Connor Roberts has only played 45 minutes for Burnley Under-23s since injuring his groin during Wales' last-16 loss to Denmark at Euro 2020 in June.
Liverpool's Neco Williams has also not played any senior football this season having recently returned from injury, leaving Charlton's Chris Gunter as the only specialist full-back in the squad playing regularly.
If Page opts to revert to a wing-back system he has favoured in the past, there could be a debut for Sorba Thomas.
The 22-year-old's performances at left wing-back and on the wing for Huddersfield Town saw him named the Championship's player of the month for August, and the former non-league player earned a first call-up to the Wales squad last week.
Missing players is nothing new for Wales, who were without 13 for September's match against Belarus.
They snatched victory with a dramatic hat-trick from Bale on that occasion, but they must face the Czech Republic without their talisman.
Wales sit third in their group, level on points with the Czechs with a game in hand but nine points behind leaders Belgium.
With only the group winners qualifying automatically, the play-offs look like Wales' most realistic route to a first World Cup since 1958.
They are already effectively guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, but finishing second in this World Cup qualifying group could secure Wales a more favourable draw in that knockout stage.
"It's a massive game for us and one that we are looking forward to," said captain Ramsey.
"Second against third. We have it all to play for.
"I know we have the safety net of the Nations league route but we want to finish second in the group and cement that place."
The Czech Republic will be without West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal and three players from league champions Slavia Prague.
The Czech Football Association says Coufal, Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust and Petr Sevcik have all withdrawn from the squad with health problems, while another Slavia player, defender Tomas Holes, is a doubt.
Coach Jaroslav Silhavy has added Tomas Wiesner, Milan Havel, Jaromir Zmrhal and Jan Kopic.
Match stats
- Including games against Czechoslovakia, Wales have lost every away match they have played against the Czechs, losing all six in either Euros or World Cup qualifiers, most recently in September 2006.
- Wales have kept clean sheets in three of their past four games against the Czech Republic, though they have only won one of those games (drawing two and losing one), with the two draws ending goalless.
- Wales' last three goals against the Czechs have been scored in the final 10 minutes of games - an Ian Rush equaliser in the 83rd minute in 1987, a Martin Jiranek own goal in September 2006 in the 85th minute and Dan James' winner in the 81st minute in March.
- Czech Republic have only lost two of their past 16 home major tournament qualifying matches (winning 10 and drawing four) and have won six of their past seven since a 2-1 defeat by Germany in September 2017.
- Wales have lost two of their past 16 World Cup qualifiers (winning seven and drawing seven), with their only defeats coming against the Republic of Ireland in 2017 and Belgium in 2021.
- Wales have had 49 shots in their four World Cup 2022 qualifiers so far, with Gareth Bale accounting for 20 of those (41%).
- Patrik Schick has been involved in 13 goals in his past 13 starts for the Czech Republic (11 goals, two assists) and has scored in five of his past six starts for his national team.
- Only Joe Morrell (seven) has created more chances for Wales during the current World Cup qualifying campaign than Dan James (five), with Leeds winger James also playing the most passes into the opposition box (27) and completing the most dribbles (10) of any Wales player in qualifying.