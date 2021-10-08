Tranmere Rovers v Colchester United

TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45ColchesterColchester United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|10
|7
|2
|1
|20
|8
|12
|23
|2
|Harrogate
|10
|5
|4
|1
|17
|12
|5
|19
|3
|Port Vale
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|8
|5
|18
|4
|Leyton Orient
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|10
|8
|16
|5
|Swindon
|10
|4
|4
|2
|12
|8
|4
|16
|6
|Exeter
|10
|3
|6
|1
|14
|8
|6
|15
|7
|Barrow
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|3
|15
|8
|Bradford
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|3
|15
|9
|Tranmere
|10
|4
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|15
|10
|Northampton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|9
|0
|15
|11
|Sutton United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|4
|14
|12
|Newport
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|13
|0
|14
|13
|Hartlepool
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|9
|0
|14
|14
|Crawley
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|14
|15
|Salford
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|10
|1
|12
|16
|Rochdale
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|12
|17
|Stevenage
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|12
|18
|Colchester
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|10
|19
|Carlisle
|10
|2
|4
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|10
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|3
|1
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|10
|21
|Walsall
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|22
|Mansfield
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|23
|Oldham
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|16
|-10
|7
|24
|Scunthorpe
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|17
|-11
|7
