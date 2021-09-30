Match ends, Zorya Luhansk 0, Roma 3.
English pair Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham both scored as Roma beat Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League.
Stephan El Shaarawy put Jose Mourinho's side ahead in Ukraine.
Ex-Chelsea striker Abraham came off the bench in the 62nd minute and hit the post shortly afterwards.
Former Manchester United defender Smalling then headed in and Abraham put the game beyond doubt with his fourth goal of the season.
Roma top Group G on six points from two games, with Zorya bottom after two defeats.
Line-ups
Zorya Luhansk
Formation 4-3-3
- 53Matsapura
- 45FavorovSubstituted forSnurnitsynat 90+2'minutes
- 32Imerekov
- 4Cvek
- 10Khomchenovskyi
- 23BuletsaSubstituted forDal Bello Fagundesat 69'minutes
- 29Nazaryna
- 7Kochergin
- 22KabaevSubstituted forLunevat 83'minutes
- 28GromovSubstituted forFrimpong Owusuat 90+2'minutes
- 90SayyadmaneshSubstituted forZahediat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lunev
- 9Zahedi
- 11Gladkiy
- 36Zhylkin
- 47Frimpong Owusu
- 68Dal Bello Fagundes
- 74Snurnitsyn
- 91Alefirenko
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui PatrícioBooked at 83mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 6Smalling
- 24KumbullaBooked at 81mins
- 13Calafiori
- 4Cristante
- 55DarboeSubstituted forDiawaraat 70'minutes
- 11PérezSubstituted forZanioloat 62'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forVillarat 77'minutes
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forMayoralat 78'minutes
- 14ShomurodovSubstituted forAbrahamat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 8Villar
- 9Abraham
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 22Zaniolo
- 23Mancini
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- Referee:
- Luís Godinho
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zorya Luhansk 0, Roma 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maxim Lunev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ihor Snurnitsyn.
Substitution
Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Ihor Snurnitsyn replaces Denis Favorov.
Substitution
Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Raymond Frimpong Owusu replaces Artem Gromov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vladyslav Kochergin (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxim Lunev.
Post update
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Post update
Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Vladyslav Kochergin.
Booking
Rui Patrício (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Maxim Lunev replaces Vladyslav Kabaev.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shahab Zahedi (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Post update
Shahab Zahedi (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Villar (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar.
Post update
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Post update
Lovro Cvek (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.