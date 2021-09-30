Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chris Smalling's goal was his first since July 2020

English pair Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham both scored as Roma beat Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League.

Stephan El Shaarawy put Jose Mourinho's side ahead in Ukraine.

Ex-Chelsea striker Abraham came off the bench in the 62nd minute and hit the post shortly afterwards.

Former Manchester United defender Smalling then headed in and Abraham put the game beyond doubt with his fourth goal of the season.

Roma top Group G on six points from two games, with Zorya bottom after two defeats.