Europa League - Group E
MarseilleMarseille0GalatasarayGalatasaray0

Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray: Fan violence interrupts Europa League draw

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Players waiting for order to be restored in the stadium
Play was suspended in the 38th minute

Fan violence interrupted Marseille's Europa League draw with Galatasaray with play stopped for around eight minutes at Stade Velodrome.

Flares and objects were thrown by rival fans towards the end of the first half despite them being segregated.

The match was then halted to allow the police to restore order in the stadium.

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim, and club captains Fernando Muslera and Dimitri Payet approached fans in an attempt to calm the situation.

The game resumed with about eight minutes remaining in the first period to the sound of firecrackers still going off in the stands.

An on-field clash between the home side's on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba and Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne also saw objects thrown on to the pitch during stoppage time as both players were separated by team-mates before they received bookings.

It is not the first time this season that Marseille have been involved in an incident of this nature. Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing their Ligue 1 match at Nice to be abandoned.

Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier in August was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

Riot police were deployed to try and control the situation
Riot police were deployed to try and control the situation in the Galatasaray section of the ground
Galatasaray fans throw flares onto the pitch
Flares were thrown on to the pitch and between the rival fans
Galatasaray fans throw a chair towards Police
Galatasaray fans clash with police inside the stadium
Marseille fans
Marseille supporters gesture towards the Galatasaray fans

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 16López
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 2SalibaBooked at 90mins
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 90mins
  • 7HaritSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 79'minutes
  • 29Lirola
  • 22Gueye
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 17Ünder
  • 10PayetBooked at 90mins
  • 12DiengSubstituted forMilikat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 4Kamara
  • 5Balerdi
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 9Milik
  • 11de Lima
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 20De la Fuente
  • 21Rongier
  • 23Amavi
  • 30Mandanda

Galatasaray

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MusleraBooked at 90mins
  • 93BoeyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forYedlinat 65'minutes
  • 25Nelsson
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 6van Aanholt
  • 22KutluSubstituted forLuyindamaat 88'minutes
  • 4Antalyali
  • 21MorutanSubstituted forKilinçat 73'minutes
  • 33Cicaldau
  • 7AktürkogluSubstituted forBabelat 88'minutes
  • 67DervisogluSubstituted forDiagneat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Yedlin
  • 5Öztürk
  • 8Babel
  • 11Ahmed Abdalla
  • 13Çipe
  • 19Bayram
  • 27Luyindama
  • 30Babacan
  • 53Yilmaz
  • 54Kilinç
  • 89Feghouli
  • 90Diagne
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 0, Galatasaray 0.

  2. Booking

    Dimitri Payet (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Galatasaray 0.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ryan Babel.

  5. Booking

    Álvaro González (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    William Saliba (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Kilinç.

  9. Booking

    Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Álvaro González (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by William Saliba.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Pape Gueye (Marseille).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Ryan Babel replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Christian Luyindama replaces Berkan Kutlu.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Taylan Antalyali.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille).

  19. Post update

    Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon22005056
2Sparta Prague21101014
3Brøndby IF201103-31
4Rangers200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven21106334
2Monaco21102114
3Real Sociedad20203302
4SK Sturm Graz200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw22002026
2Spartak Moscow21013303
3Napoli201145-11
4Leicester201123-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Olympiakos22005146
2Frankfurt21102114
3Fenerbahçe201114-31
4Royal Antwerp200213-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray21101014
2Lazio21012113
3Marseille20201102
4Lokomotiv Moscow201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade22003126
2Sporting Braga21014313
3Ludogorets201112-11
4FC Midtjylland201124-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22006156
2Real Betis22007436
3Ferencvárosi TC200225-30
4Celtic200238-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham22004046
2Dinamo Zagreb21013213
3KRC Genk210113-23
4Rapid Vienna200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories