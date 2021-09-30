Glasgow City beat Partick Thistle return to SWPL 1 summit
Glasgow City returned to the top of SWPL 1 after two second-half goals saw off a battling Partick Thistle at Petershill Park.
On-loan Celtic forward London Pollard gave newly promoted Thistle a shock lead after 10 minutes.
However, Cailin Michie scored either side of half-time to turn the game in the champions' favour.
And Costa Rican playmaker Priscila Chinchilla put away a late penalty to make the three points safe.
The win moves City above Celtic on goal difference, with Rangers and Hibernian a point behind.