Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers Glen Kamara was sent off during the defeat to Sparta Prague

Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed in the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Sparta Prague.

The Finn was jeered six months after being racially abused by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague.

Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.

"There needs to be more done," said the Rangers manager.

"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.

"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."

The match was played in front of 10,000 children after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Rangers manager Gerrard said before the game he had "no apprehension" about the tie and had been assured "everything is going to be fine".

"If they're facts and that is the truth, I'm extremely disappointed - but not surprised," said Gerrard afterwards.

"If they were targeting Glen, then it's extremely disappointing."

Kamara, booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow card for leading with an elbow on Michal Sacek on 74 minutes.

The dismissal arrived after Rangers already trailed to the Czech hosts following David Hancko's first-half header, and Rangers struggled to impose themselves in their second group loss in a row.

"I thought both cards were harsh," said Gerrard. "I thought the first one was just a foul.

"But when you're on a yellow card, you've got to be careful where your arms are because you're always running the risk of giving the referee a decision to make in that situation.

"I thought there was worse happened on the pitch tonight and no cards came out.

"So we feel a little bit hard done by that Glen's received a red for very little, really."

Rangers next face a double header against Denmark's Brondby, with the first at Ibrox on 30 September, which Gerrard now admits is a "must-win".

"We have to win the next game at home to Brondby to give ourselves an outside chance," Gerrard added.