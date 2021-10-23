Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Which of these stars would make your team?

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are aiming to regain momentum, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

We asked you to pick your combined Manchester United-Liverpool team and below are the most popular picks. Seven Liverpool are included, with four from Manchester United.

Alisson starts in goal with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the full-backs. Virgil can Dijk lines up alongside Manchester United's Raphael Varane in central defence.

A midfield three is Manchester United dominated with Paul Pogba lining up alongside Bruno Fernandes and Fabinho from Liverpool.

In attack, the in-form Mohamed Salah has his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane for company with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo playing between the pair.

You can still choose your combined XI and share it using #bbcfootball.