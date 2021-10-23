Manchester United v Liverpool: Who makes your combined XI?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are aiming to regain momentum, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.
We asked you to pick your combined Manchester United-Liverpool team and below are the most popular picks. Seven Liverpool are included, with four from Manchester United.
Alisson starts in goal with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the full-backs. Virgil can Dijk lines up alongside Manchester United's Raphael Varane in central defence.
A midfield three is Manchester United dominated with Paul Pogba lining up alongside Bruno Fernandes and Fabinho from Liverpool.
In attack, the in-form Mohamed Salah has his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane for company with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo playing between the pair.
You can still choose your combined XI and share it using #bbcfootball.
