Manchester United v Liverpool: Pick your combined XI
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are aiming to regain momentum, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.
Both sides are packed with stars with the likes of Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah all available for selection - but who would make your combined XI?
Have a go at picking your team and share it using #bbcfootball.
My Manchester United-Liverpool XI
