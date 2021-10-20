Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Which of these stars would make your team?

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are aiming to regain momentum, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Both sides are packed with stars with the likes of Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah all available for selection - but who would make your combined XI?

Have a go at picking your team and share it using #bbcfootball.