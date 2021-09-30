Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastien Thill is the first player from Luxembourg to score in the Champions League

Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Sebastien Thill says he has already watched his winning Champions League goal at Real Madrid "over 100 times".

Thill's superb half-volley caused one of the great upsets in the competition against the 13-time European champions.

The Luxembourg international, 27, has received constant reminders of his big moment on Tuesday at the Bernabeu.

"A lot of my friends have posted on the internet, so when I open my phone I see the goal," he told BBC World Service.

"Over 100 times [now].

"Luxembourg is a small country and maybe [fans there] they have heard my name now."

Aside from boosting his own profile, Thill's goal ensured the Moldovan champions maintained their 100% record - in their first season in Europe's biggest club competition.

And with a trip to the San Siro to face Italian champions Inter Milan next on 19 October, Thill says their minnow status can work in their favour against more illustrious opponents.

"We analysed Real Madrid and we knew we could win the game," Thill added.

"Our coach told us not to be afraid to play football and that we needed to enjoy this moment against a big team in a big stadium and one that we have dreamed about.

"We are the smallest team in the Champions League so we have nothing to lose. We can only win these games so of course we play without fear.

Thill sports a tattoo on his left leg showing him dreaming of playing in the Champions League

"If we lose 1-0 or 2-0 in the Bernabeu, everyone would say it was normal. If you win, you create history, and for us it is also easier to play because we are the smallest team."

Thill joined Sheriff on loan in January from Progres Niederkorn in his homeland. He had also been on loan at FC Tambov - a Russian club who were dissolved in May after declaring themselves bankrupt.

"This goal now is amazing. It's the most beautiful and important goal in my career," he said.

"As a child everyone dreams to play against the biggest team in the Champions League. [At first] you don't realise you have scored the winning goal in the Bernabeu. It is only after the game you start to think about this.

"We don't put pressure on ourselves now. At the moment we don't think about qualifying, just about the next game or finishing with 10 points or nine points. We want to win all the games."