Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 1 October

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Unbeaten Saints are four points clear at the top of the table and face an Aberystwyth side who secured their first league win in six games with victory at Newtown last time out. Aber, however, have not won away at TNS since the 1993-94 season. Saints won 4-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Flint Town United v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Second-placed Flint host Bala in third with only goal difference separating the teams. Bala have yet to lose in the league this season while Flint have lost two of their last three games. Bala won 2-1 at Cae y Castell last season after goals from Chris Venables and Steven Leslie.

Saturday, 2 October

Barry Town United v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Both sides will be looking to bounce back after they were knocked out of the JD Welsh Cup last weekend. Barry are fifth, three points above 10th-placed Newtown. Last season there was nothing to separate the sides, with a goalless draw at Jenner Park and a 1-1 draw at Latham Park.

Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Craig Harrison takes charge of champions Connah's Quay Nomads for the first time after succeeding Andy Morrison in midweek. Nomads are sixth in the table and eight points behind leaders The New Saints. Haverfordwest are 11th but secured their first league win of the season last time out against Flint.

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon have won their last two games and while Penybont have lost only one of their six games so far, four have ended in draws. Rhys Griffiths' side won 6-0 in last season's corresponding fixture and also won 2-0 at home during phase two of the season.

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: Managerless Druids are bottom of the table, out of the Welsh Cup and still seeking their first points of the season, while Cardiff Met lost their last league game but gained impressive wins over Cymru Premier sides in the Nathaniel MG Cup and JD Welsh Cup. Last season's corresponding game finished 0-0 but Met won 6-0 at home in phase two.