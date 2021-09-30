Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby players argued with referee David Webb as he sent off goalkeeper Kelle Roos

Derby County have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday's Championship loss at Sheffield United.

It was the Rams' first game since going into administration on 22 September, with the club admitting the charge.

It relates to the 57th minute of the match, when Derby players surrounded referee David Webb as goalkeeper Kelle Roos was shown a red card for a tackle.

The fine comes as 20 people at the club lost their jobs on Tuesday.

Administrators are confident that short-term funding will be in place at Pride Park next week, with Wayne Rooney's side back into positive points after their win over Reading on Wednesday.