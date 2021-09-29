Graeme Mathie worked with head coach Jack Ross after joining Hibs under previous chief executive Leeann Dempster, right

Graeme Mathie says it is an "honour to have been part of Hibernian's evolution" after the club confirmed his departure as sporting director.

He moved to Easter Road as head of recruitment in 2014 in the wake of relegation to the Championship and was promoted to sporting director in 2019.

His exit continues American owner Ron Gordon's reshuffle of key personnel.

"When I look back to when a small group of us arrived, the scale of the challenge was obvious," said Mathie.

"It's been an incredible journey since and it's been a privilege to have been surrounded by good people who have gone above and beyond to help get the club to where it is today.

"I leave assured that there are strong foundations in place across coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medical and the academy.

Owner Gordon added: "I would like to thank Graeme for all of his dedication and hard work throughout his time at Hibs. We wish him every success for the future."