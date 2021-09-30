Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

There was speculation about Callum Guy's future during the summer transfer window

Carlisle United captain Callum Guy has signed a new two-year deal.

Guy, 24, is now under contract with the League Two club until 2023 and the new deal includes the option of a further year.

Manager Chris Beech said: "It's hard not to be pleased when your club's player of the year and team captain commits his long-term future to the football club.

"He wants to be successful in the game and do it with us."

Guy has made 60 appearances for the Cumbrians since being signed from Blackpool in January last year.