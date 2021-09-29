Last updated on .From the section League Two

Rory McArdle's injury is more serious than was initially thought

Harrogate Town say veteran defender Rory McArdle will be sidelined for "an extended period of time" because of a groin injury.

He was taken off at half-time during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Stevenage.

The decision to substitute him was seen as a precaution at the time, but he was sent to see a specialist and a scan revealed an injury to an adductor tendon, which requires surgery.

McArdle, 34, joined Town during the summer after leaving Exeter City.

The Stevenage match was his ninth League Two appearance of the season.