Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Manchester United have joined Everton in tracking 18-year-old Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay. (Sun)
Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is out of Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague, meaning manager Steven Gerrard is likely to field a makeshift defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun. (Daily Record)
Celtic defender Carl Starfelt admits he is not "100% happy" with his game and will improve as he gets to grips with manager Ange Postecoglou's style of building from the back. (Scotsman)
Hibs head coach Jack Ross says the continued lockout of away fans by Celtic and Rangers is "unhealthy for the league in general". (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hibs winger Jamie Murphy could face Rangers in Sunday's top-of-the-table Premiership meeting after a swift return from a hamstring injury suffered last month. (Daily Record)
Striker Callum Hendry ended up "tying too hard" to rediscover his scoring form for St Johnstone, says manager Callum Davidson, with the 23-year-old having now joined Kilmarnock on loan. (Courier)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, who signed 10 players this summer, has backed the new recruits to adapt to the pressure and expectation at the Pittodrie club as he bids to arrest an alarming form slump. (Aberdeen Evening Express)