Manchester United have joined Everton in tracking 18-year-old Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay. (Sun) external-link

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is out of Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague, meaning manager Steven Gerrard is likely to field a makeshift defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt admits he is not "100% happy" with his game and will improve as he gets to grips with manager Ange Postecoglou's style of building from the back. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says the continued lockout of away fans by Celtic and Rangers is "unhealthy for the league in general". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs winger Jamie Murphy could face Rangers in Sunday's top-of-the-table Premiership meeting after a swift return from a hamstring injury suffered last month. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Callum Hendry ended up "tying too hard" to rediscover his scoring form for St Johnstone, says manager Callum Davidson, with the 23-year-old having now joined Kilmarnock on loan. (Courier) external-link