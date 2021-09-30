England: Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale named in Gareth Southgate's squad for World Cup qualifiers

Fikayo Tomori (left), Ollie Watkins (centre) and Aaron Ramsdale (right)
Fikayo Tomori (left), Ollie Watkins (centre) and Aaron Ramsdale (right) all return to the England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury.

Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured.

England travel to Andorra on Saturday, 9 October and host Hungary on Tuesday, 12 October.

Centre-back Tomori, who moved from Chelsea to AC Milan in the summer, last played for England in November 2019 when he earned his only international cap.

"He's playing at a club where there's an expectation to win every week, so he's performing under pressure," said Southgate.

"I like Fikayo in terms of his aggressiveness as a defender. Because he's got speed he's confident enough to defend on the front foot and his use of the ball is improving all the time."

Manchester United's Maguire has a calf injury and Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold has a groin issue.

Aston Villa striker Watkins makes his return for the first time since being cut from Southgate's provisional Euro 2020 squad in the summer.

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was part of the side that reached the final of that tournament after being drafted in following an injury to Dean Henderson but is still waiting to earn his first England cap. He returns in place of Burnley's Nick Pope.

"Aaron was with us all summer and we had the opportunity to work with him for a long time and get to understand his strengths," Southgate added

"Nick [Pope] is still I think coming back from injury a little bit, but I think Aaron is just in a better vein of form at the moment.

"From Aaron's perspective, the move to a bigger club with higher expectations and a style of play where he is asked to build with his feet from the back, he's coping really well."

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 14:35

    As a Liverpool fan love that fact that Trent pick's up these niggles around the international breaks. I know England fans don't like him much so it's all good.

  • Comment posted by bluetobits, today at 14:35

    Boring Boring international rubbish ruining club football - stop start games and additional injuries will kill the lifeblood of the game

    CLUB FOOTBALL

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 14:35

    Should Sancho and Linguard be in squad based on appearances and performances this season?
    Same for Harry Kane out of form.
    John Stones not played for man city this season yet has he?

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 14:34

    Gareth Southgate must think Ezri Konsa plays tiddlywinks

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 14:32

    Southgate? More like Northgate

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:33

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      How van you say that?

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 14:32

    Time to move on from Harry Kane, swap him for Danny Ings

    • Reply posted by TheIainDowieFanClub, today at 14:35

      TheIainDowieFanClub replied:
      As Mrs Kane was heard to mutter…

  • Comment posted by Theworldisyours, today at 14:32

    Southgate set to disappoint us at yet another major tournament.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 14:32

    No Alexander’s Anus, surprised he didn’t make it.

  • Comment posted by Old birds rule, today at 14:32

    Sancho and lingard seriously

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 14:31

    Decent team, but where’s Eric Djemba Djemba?

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 14:29

    Ramsdale is quality.

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 14:29

    Bellingham lighting up the bundersliga but doesn't get a shout? DS handing out the favours again, just like any other England manager...

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 14:28

    Is Ings injured? maybe Villa fans will know just surprised he is not in given spate of injuries to other number 9 options DCL, Bamford etc.
    Looks like Kane will be playing alot of minutes.
    Hunt, Hurst & Greaves in 1966 WC winning squad even with current recent success some why off that sort of squad depth.

    • Reply posted by TJVillan, today at 14:35

      TJVillan replied:
      He's not injured, but I would have expected Watkins to be called up ahead of him anyway.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 14:27

    Lingard struggles for a game at Man U, yet selected for England ? Southgate a joke

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:30

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      I don't think it makes Southgate a joke. Ole, perhaps.

  • Comment posted by RobJonesgoodknee, today at 14:27

    Sancho, Sterling, and Lingard have all been subs pretty much since the start of the season, not doing much or getting much game time, yet are all in. Kane has been shocking, yet is included again.

    You'd have hoped that for these games, against weaker opposition, Southgate would have at least looked to give form players a chance, but again he's just stuck with his favourites.

    Disappointing.

  • Comment posted by cricketmas, today at 14:26

    Jude Bellingham?

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:28

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Is a young midfielder...

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 14:25

    Southgate has no clue. How can Greenwood not have made the squad along with the likes of Bellingham.

    It does not bode well for Qatar when tactical nous will be important to advance and I don't mean playing with 7 defenders.

  • Comment posted by Village Cricketer, today at 14:25

    Too many international breaks currently in this uncertain pandemic world. Too disruptive to clubs. The qualifying games are such a low quality/standard.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 14:25

    How on earth does Lingard get into the squad hardly plays for United

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 14:24

    Greenwood still excluded… granted it’s tough to make these selections, but he offers something different.

    • Reply posted by Paarth, today at 14:26

      Paarth replied:
      Only thing I can think of is they're trying to manage his workload but then he does play a lot for utd

