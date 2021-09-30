Last updated on .From the section England

Fikayo Tomori (left), Ollie Watkins (centre) and Aaron Ramsdale (right) all return to the England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury.

Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured.

England travel to Andorra on Saturday, 9 October and host Hungary on Tuesday, 12 October.

Centre-back Tomori, who moved from Chelsea to AC Milan in the summer, last played for England in November 2019 when he earned his only international cap.

"He's playing at a club where there's an expectation to win every week, so he's performing under pressure," said Southgate.

"I like Fikayo in terms of his aggressiveness as a defender. Because he's got speed he's confident enough to defend on the front foot and his use of the ball is improving all the time."

Manchester United's Maguire has a calf injury and Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold has a groin issue.

Aston Villa striker Watkins makes his return for the first time since being cut from Southgate's provisional Euro 2020 squad in the summer.

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was part of the side that reached the final of that tournament after being drafted in following an injury to Dean Henderson but is still waiting to earn his first England cap. He returns in place of Burnley's Nick Pope.

"Aaron was with us all summer and we had the opportunity to work with him for a long time and get to understand his strengths," Southgate added

"Nick [Pope] is still I think coming back from injury a little bit, but I think Aaron is just in a better vein of form at the moment.

"From Aaron's perspective, the move to a bigger club with higher expectations and a style of play where he is asked to build with his feet from the back, he's coping really well."

