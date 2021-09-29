Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hibs move up to third in the table after their derby win

Hibernian attracted a new record crowd for a domestic women's fixture in Scotland as they defeated derby rivals Hearts 3-0 at Easter Road.

The attendance of 5,512 for Hibs' first Edinburgh derby at the Leith stadium more than doubles the women's side's previous club record.

Hibs move up two places to third in the SWPL1 table.

Celtic are the new leaders after their 4-0 win over Motherwell, with Rangers second after thrashing Spartans 6-1.

Reigning champions Glasgow City will regain the lead on goal difference if they beat Partick Thistle on Wednesday.

Summer signing Alexa Coyle got the ball rolling for Hibs, whose previous best attendance was just under 3,000 crowd for their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich in 2016, after the hosts capitalised on a poor clearance from the Hearts defence and the American striker made no mistakes in the box after 10 minutes.

Goals from Scotland midfielder Rachael Boyle and striker Eilidh Adams after the break leave Hearts without a point in second bottom, above Motherwell on goal difference.

Boyle fired past stranded Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith after running through on goal before setting up substitute Adams for a simple tap-in.

Hibs head coach Dean Gibson told BBC Scotland: "It was a brilliant night all round.

"To have more than 5,000 at a women's game was amazing, they showed a real appreciation of the quality that was on the pitch and I think a couple will have gone home with a different opinion of the women's game and it will hopefully get them turning up at our other games."

A double from English striker Charlie Wellings, Rachel Donaldson's deflected cross and a strike from Canadian forward Clarissa Larisey secured Celtic a comfortable win away to Motherwell.

Striker Brogan Hay grabbed a hat-trick as Rangers secured a third league win out of three this season.

Scotland striker Jane Ross scored either side of Hay's first to put the hosts in control before Spartans replied through winger Caley Gibb.

Midfielder Chelsea Cornet added Rangers fourth before Hay grabbed two more for a Rangers side who sit one point behind city rivals Celtic but with a game in hand.