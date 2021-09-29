The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-Final
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Birmingham City Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hourihan
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 11Pennock
  • 8Robertson
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 7Sarri
  • 23Whelan

Substitutes

  • 3Scott
  • 21Ramsey
  • 32Cowie
  • 34Phillips

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 3Nouwen
  • 29Fox
  • 24Spence
  • 5Ingle
  • 25Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 9England
  • 17Fleming

Substitutes

  • 8Leupolz
  • 11Reiten
  • 14Kirby
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Kerr
  • 21Charles
  • 23Harder
  • 28Telford

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women).

  3. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  7. Post update

    Bethany England (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport