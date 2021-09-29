Birmingham City Women v Chelsea Women

Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hourihan
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 11Pennock
- 8Robertson
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 7Sarri
- 23Whelan
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 21Ramsey
- 32Cowie
- 34Phillips
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 3Nouwen
- 29Fox
- 24Spence
- 5Ingle
- 25Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 9England
- 17Fleming
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 11Reiten
- 14Kirby
- 16Eriksson
- 20Kerr
- 21Charles
- 23Harder
- 28Telford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Post update
Bethany England (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.