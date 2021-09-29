Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spain midfielder Vicky Losada won the Champions League as Barcelona captain before moving to Manchester City in the summer

Holders Manchester City turned on the style with six second-half goals against Leicester City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

After a dull opener, Khadija Shaw's strike unleashed Gareth Taylor's side and they ran riot.

Vicky Losada doubled the lead before Shaw notched a second and Alex Greenwood netted from the penalty spot.

Shaw then completed her hat-trick before Filippa Angeldahl rounded off the scoring.

After a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday in the WSL, Taylor said his injury-hit side are 'suffering' and he was only able to name four substitutes for this tie.

Fatigue was evident in a lacklustre first half, but as soon as Shaw opened the scoring in the 47th minute, they came alive.

Losada smashed home a brilliant second before Shaw profited from a lucky deflection to make it three.

Greenwood dispatched a confident penalty after Lauren Hemp was fouled and there was still time for Shaw to complete her treble and Angeldahl to sweep home a sixth.

City have won the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons and, on this evidence, look well set to challenge for it again.