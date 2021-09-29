Holders Manchester City turned on the style with six second-half goals against Leicester City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
After a dull opener, Khadija Shaw's strike unleashed Gareth Taylor's side and they ran riot.
Vicky Losada doubled the lead before Shaw notched a second and Alex Greenwood netted from the penalty spot.
Shaw then completed her hat-trick before Filippa Angeldahl rounded off the scoring.
After a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday in the WSL, Taylor said his injury-hit side are 'suffering' and he was only able to name four substitutes for this tie.
Fatigue was evident in a lacklustre first half, but as soon as Shaw opened the scoring in the 47th minute, they came alive.
Losada smashed home a brilliant second before Shaw profited from a lucky deflection to make it three.
Greenwood dispatched a confident penalty after Lauren Hemp was fouled and there was still time for Shaw to complete her treble and Angeldahl to sweep home a sixth.
City have won the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons and, on this evidence, look well set to challenge for it again.
