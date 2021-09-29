Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Felicity Gibbons began her career at Charlton but never made a first-team appearance for the London club

Brighton reached their first Women's FA Cup semi-final since 1975-76 with a narrow win over Championship side Charlton.

Felicity Gibbons' thumping second-half strike proved enough for the Women's Super League side to knock out their Championship visitors.

Charlton had earlier hit the crossbar but were ground down by their hosts.

Brighton will now face Arsenal in the semi-finals.

It was the perfect way for Hope Powell's side to bounce back after a weekend defeat by Aston Villa.

That loss to Villa ended Brighton's unbeaten league start, and they were slow starters against Charlton as they sought to respond.

Jess King's shot hit the bar for the visitors who did not look out of place on this stage.

But, relentless second-half pressure from the Seagulls ultimately told and when the ball broke, Gibbons was on hand to fire home a gleefully celebrated winner.