VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla

Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ridle Baku.
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0SevillaSevilla0
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
Attempt saved. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Club Bruges
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|4
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|4
|AC Milan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|B Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Besiktas
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Sporting
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Benfica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atalanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Villarreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1