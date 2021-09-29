Champions League - Group G
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0SevillaSevilla0

VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4LacroixBooked at 1mins
  • 3Bornauw
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 11Steffen
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 5van de Ven
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Vranckx
  • 10Nmecha
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Philipp
  • 22Nmecha
  • 30Klinger
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19Acuña
  • 25Reges
  • 8Jordán
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 24Gómez
  • 5Ocampos
  • 12Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 4Rekik
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 17Lamela
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 33Pastor
  • 36Romero
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ridle Baku.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Booking

    Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg).

  5. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

