FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lille

Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan David.
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0LilleLille0
Champions League
Formation 4-3-1-2
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Club Bruges
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|4
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|4
|AC Milan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|B Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Besiktas
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Sporting
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Benfica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atalanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Villarreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1