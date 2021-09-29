Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Robert Lewandowski has scored 119 goals in his past 100 matches for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich made it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage with victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Lewandowski netted for the sixth successive Champions League game when he opened the scoring from the spot.

And the prolific forward soon doubled Bayern's lead by firing past Georgiy Bushchan from Thomas Muller's pass.

Serge Gnabry thumped in a third before Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wrapped it up.

Bayern have now scored eight goals in their opening two Group E games.

They sit top with maximum points and visit Benfica, currently second on four points, in their next European game.