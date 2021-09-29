Champions League - Group E
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Robert Lewandowski nets twice in win

Last updated on .From the section Champions Leaguecomments15

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored 119 goals in his past 100 matches for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich made it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage with victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Lewandowski netted for the sixth successive Champions League game when he opened the scoring from the spot.

And the prolific forward soon doubled Bayern's lead by firing past Georgiy Bushchan from Thomas Muller's pass.

Serge Gnabry thumped in a third before Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wrapped it up.

Bayern have now scored eight goals in their opening two Group E games.

They sit top with maximum points and visit Benfica, currently second on four points, in their next European game.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forPavardat 69'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 80'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forSarrat 79'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 5Pavard
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 24TymchykBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKedzioraat 45'minutes
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 13Shabanov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 70'minutes
  • 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forShepelevat 45'minutes
  • 14de Pena
  • 19GarmashSubstituted forSupryahaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 34Syrota
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
  • 89Supryaha
  • 94Kedziora
  • 99Antyukh
Referee:
Marco Guida
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  6. Booking

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

  15. Post update

    Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Leroy Sané.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Dinamo Kiev 0. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 23:03

    Lewandowski is the best player in the wrotld at the moment based on Curran form in my opion could definetley win the ballon d'or class act!

    • Reply posted by liam, today at 23:10

      liam replied:
      World**

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:48

    119 goals in his last 100 Bayern games, Lewandowski is an absolute goal machine, best striker in the world by a distance.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:33

    New manager bounce. Bayern to win The Treble again?

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 22:27

    Favs to win it

  • Comment posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, today at 22:21

    Moneybag monopoliser.
    Can't stand Bayern.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:47

      kevirl replied:
      United have spent more since Ferguson left, yet they are labelled like that?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 22:21

    Most impressive performance. Incredible number of goal scorers which is key, even with an extremely prolific striker

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:17

    Lewy is amazing as always, and so is Bayern! Thomas Mueller once again looks great and this team is DANGEROUS!!!!
    Auf Gehts Bayern!!!!

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:17

    I was skeptical of Nagelsmann because of the veteronosity of Bayern Munich, but as a Bayern fan, YESSIR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    5-0 and looking as AMAZING AS EVER!!!!!!!
    Smashing EVERY OPPONENT in ALL COMPETITIONS AND LOOKING LIKE THEY'LL WIN ANOTHER TREBLE/QUADRUPLE(if you count the DFL Supercup)!!!! Auf Gehts Bayern!!!
    MiaSanMia

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:24

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      I mean the board combined with the veteran players' seniority.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:14

    Lewandowski is phenomenal.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:25

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      And the sky is blue. We Bayern fans all knew this since he came to Dortmund and beat us to the Bundesliga title back-to-back seasons in the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

    Looking good under the new manager

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

