Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich made it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage with victory over Dynamo Kyiv.
Lewandowski netted for the sixth successive Champions League game when he opened the scoring from the spot.
And the prolific forward soon doubled Bayern's lead by firing past Georgiy Bushchan from Thomas Muller's pass.
Serge Gnabry thumped in a third before Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wrapped it up.
Bayern have now scored eight goals in their opening two Group E games.
They sit top with maximum points and visit Benfica, currently second on four points, in their next European game.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 19DaviesSubstituted forPavardat 69'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 80'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forSarrat 79'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 5Pavard
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Cuisance
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bushchan
- 24TymchykBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKedzioraat 45'minutes
- 25Zabarnyi
- 13Shabanov
- 16Mykolenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 70'minutes
- 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forShepelevat 45'minutes
- 14de Pena
- 19GarmashSubstituted forSupryahaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 17Lyednyev
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 34Syrota
- 35Neshcheret
- 71Boyko
- 73Shkurin
- 89Supryaha
- 94Kedziora
- 99Antyukh
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Booking
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Kiev 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.
Post update
Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Dinamo Kiev 0. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
