BenficaBenfica3BarcelonaBarcelona0

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona: More pressure on Ronald Koeman after Champions League defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Benfica after 133 seconds

Ronald Koeman said there was "no point" comparing his Barcelona team to those from the past after defeat by Benfica made this the club's worst start to a Champions League campaign.

Barca - also beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich earlier this month - have lost their opening two matches in the competition for the first time, and sit bottom of Group E.

Benfica got off to an energetic start and opened the scoring inside three minutes, when Darwin Nunez cut inside and finished low into the near corner.

Rafa Silva then clipped in a second after the break and Nunez netted a penalty in a comfortable victory for the home side.

"I'm not going to argue about the level of my team," said Koeman, part of the Barca side that won the European Cup in 1992.

"There's no point in comparing this with Barcelona teams of years gone by. That's as clear as water. I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude."

As well as his two goals, Nunez also hit the post from out wide after rounding stranded Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made a rash decision to charge out of his area.

Luuk de Jong missed a glorious chance to level for the visitors early in the first half when presented with a seemingly open goal.

But Barca only registered one effort on target and had Eric Garcia sent off for a second booking with three minutes remaining.

"Benfica were strong physically and they're quick. I think that for the first and second goals we just had to defend much better," added Koeman.

"We had really good scoring chances and that's how you change the direction of a match. The fact that Benfica put away the large majority of the few chances they actually created then that's the big difference between the two teams."

It is the first time Barcelona have lost their opening two matches in a European campaign since the 1972-73 Uefa Cup, when they were beaten in both legs by Porto.

The five-time winners face the prospect of not featuring in Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they did not qualify for competition.

The last time they failed to progress from the first group stage when playing in Europe's top club competition was in 2000-01.

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 30OtamendiBooked at 33mins
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 22LazaroSubstituted forJuniorat 45+1'minutes
  • 28WeiglBooked at 72mins
  • 20João Mário
  • 3GrimaldoBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMagalhães de Almeidaat 75'minutes
  • 27Ferreira SilvaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 86'minutes
  • 15YaremchukSubstituted forTaarabtat 75'minutes
  • 9NúñezSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Junior
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 11Meité
  • 18Cunha Pereira de Pinho
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 23Radonjic
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 49Taarabt
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araujo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 33'minutes
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 87mins
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forMinguezaat 89'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 68'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 2DestBooked at 78mins
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes
  • 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 68'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
29,454

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica 3, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica 3, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Sergi Roberto.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Eric García (Barcelona) for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Darwin Núñez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa.

  14. Booking

    Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica).

  19. Post update

    Goal! Benfica 3, Barcelona 0. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Booking

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by El Mecanografo, today at 22:16

    Barca and Madrid used to have half the Spanish World Cup winning side plus Messi and CR7.
    That era has gone.

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 22:50

      alterf replied:
      Thank god.

  • Comment posted by MR, today at 22:03

    Well done Benfica, superior performance

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Excellent performance by Benfica.
      Barcelona are a fading force, they have to realize that their glory days are over and will be come back for a long, long time.

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 22:16

    Absolute shambles from the biggest brands in La Liga. Barca quickly going downhill. And to think that they thought they should lead a 'Super League' whilst subsequently getting thrashed by supposedly worse clubs in the competition they didn't care about. Shadows of their former selves, especially now Messi has gone - he was a good smokescreen for the wider problems until he wanted out.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 22:39

      SteH11 replied:
      Remember when people used to say Barcelona made Messi look good?

      The reality is quite the opposite!

  • Comment posted by Unconscious Bias, today at 22:32

    Poor ol Barca said no one ever.... hope it happens to Real Madrid too they're even worse

    • Reply posted by Fredo broke my heart, today at 23:11

      Fredo broke my heart replied:
      Why? Because they managed their finances better? Barcelona have been spending beyond their means for 20 years. Sale of Neymar to thier 'sister club', then they splurge on flops? That money was a balance, not to be spent but to stabilise the club. Hope they get relegated for their financial mismanagement.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 22:07

    Barcelona are in serious trouble on and off the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:02

    Barca reaping what they sewed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Hundred million on Coutinho. Hundred million for Dembele. Now they have not got any money for the fans bus fare home

  • Comment posted by David B, today at 22:45

    I love seeing the big boys going through what pretty much every other football club in the world goes through most seasons. Zero sympathy.

  • Comment posted by reason, today at 22:10

    Barca played a back eight ... and lost 3-0. Love it !.

  • Comment posted by SLB1904, today at 22:21

    BENFICA Glorioso!

  • Comment posted by Jimiuk, today at 22:18

    Barca deserve this spell.. I think this could go on for years.. Terrible business model that is unsustainable. All the teams that had their top players poached for astronomical sums by Barca in recent years will be smiling tonight.

  • Comment posted by karls tv, today at 22:04

    When Depay is your main striker that's when alarm bells should be ringing

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 22:42

    It’s also going to get much worse for Barca. With even less money next season and a smaller wage cap, they will need to sack that inept coach and pay him off his huge payout. They may be better off just getting rid of the lot and going with their kids. They won’t be in Europe for the next 4/5 years anyway

  • Comment posted by TangoLima, today at 22:15

    Shows how much Messi carried the team.

    I fail to see how Bartemeau does have a target on his back, this is all down to him.

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, today at 22:26

      TangoLima replied:
      Doesn't, but you know what I mean . . . Brushes his hands and walks away from a disaster he created

  • Comment posted by johnmansfieldips, today at 22:03

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer club.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:24

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Oh yes it could! I can name three for starters, one in their own country.

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 21:59

    That's koeman done at barca🤣

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:02

      SD replied:
      Yep.. I don’t think he’s an outstanding manager but they’ve just hired him just to leave him stranded in such an awful crisis so of course this is going to happen

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 22:10

    To lose 3-0 to a class outfit like Bayern isn't a surprise, but Benfica...? What a mess Barcelona are both on and off the field.

  • Comment posted by demotragedy, today at 22:46

    Couldn’t have happened to a nicer team! Well, there is Real as well I suppose…

  • Comment posted by MadasaRam, today at 22:08

    Love it!

    • Reply posted by WHO DARES WINS, today at 22:15

      WHO DARES WINS replied:
      😂👍

  • Comment posted by malpaso, today at 22:02

    First comment yessss. Barcelona, all the years relying on one player to help them and underhand tactics to sign players now it's coming back to bite them. Good. Childish but good

    • Reply posted by spoiler alert, today at 22:08

      spoiler alert replied:
      It just goes to show how good that one player was.....

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:01

    I would imagine Koeman Will be sacked tomorrow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamP