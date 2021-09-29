Match ends, Benfica 3, Barcelona 0.
Ronald Koeman said there was "no point" comparing his Barcelona team to those from the past after defeat by Benfica made this the club's worst start to a Champions League campaign.
Barca - also beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich earlier this month - have lost their opening two matches in the competition for the first time, and sit bottom of Group E.
Benfica got off to an energetic start and opened the scoring inside three minutes, when Darwin Nunez cut inside and finished low into the near corner.
Rafa Silva then clipped in a second after the break and Nunez netted a penalty in a comfortable victory for the home side.
"I'm not going to argue about the level of my team," said Koeman, part of the Barca side that won the European Cup in 1992.
"There's no point in comparing this with Barcelona teams of years gone by. That's as clear as water. I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude."
As well as his two goals, Nunez also hit the post from out wide after rounding stranded Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made a rash decision to charge out of his area.
Luuk de Jong missed a glorious chance to level for the visitors early in the first half when presented with a seemingly open goal.
But Barca only registered one effort on target and had Eric Garcia sent off for a second booking with three minutes remaining.
"Benfica were strong physically and they're quick. I think that for the first and second goals we just had to defend much better," added Koeman.
"We had really good scoring chances and that's how you change the direction of a match. The fact that Benfica put away the large majority of the few chances they actually created then that's the big difference between the two teams."
It is the first time Barcelona have lost their opening two matches in a European campaign since the 1972-73 Uefa Cup, when they were beaten in both legs by Porto.
The five-time winners face the prospect of not featuring in Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they did not qualify for competition.
The last time they failed to progress from the first group stage when playing in Europe's top club competition was in 2000-01.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 3-4-3
- 99Vlachodimos
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 30OtamendiBooked at 33mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 22LazaroSubstituted forJuniorat 45+1'minutes
- 28WeiglBooked at 72mins
- 20João Mário
- 3GrimaldoBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMagalhães de Almeidaat 75'minutes
- 27Ferreira SilvaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 86'minutes
- 15YaremchukSubstituted forTaarabtat 75'minutes
- 9NúñezSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Junior
- 7Sousa Soares
- 11Meité
- 18Cunha Pereira de Pinho
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 23Radonjic
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 49Taarabt
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 88Matias Ramos
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araujo
- 3PiquéBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 33'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 87mins
- 20RobertoSubstituted forMinguezaat 89'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 68'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 2DestBooked at 78mins
- 16González LópezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes
- 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 68'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 29,454
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 3, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Sergi Roberto.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Eric García (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Darwin Núñez.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa.
Booking
Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).
Post update
João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica).
Post update
Goal! Benfica 3, Barcelona 0. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
