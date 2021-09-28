Champions League - Group F
AtalantaAtalanta0Young BoysYoung Boys0

Atalanta v Young Boys

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8GosensSubstituted forMaehleat 11'minutes
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Maehle
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Pezzella
  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 66Lovato
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Piccoli

Young Boys

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26von Ballmoos
  • 36Hefti
  • 4Camara
  • 30Lauper
  • 21García
  • 20Aebischer
  • 35Martins Pereira
  • 8Sierro
  • 15Elia
  • 17Siebatcheu
  • 13Moumi Ngamaleu

Substitutes

  • 7Spielmann
  • 9Kanga
  • 10Sulejmani
  • 11Jankewitz
  • 14Bürgy
  • 19Mambimbi
  • 24Maceiras
  • 25Lefort
  • 32Rieder
  • 68Laidani
  • 91Faivre
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamYoung Boys
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Atalanta 0, Young Boys 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ulisses García (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michel Aebischer with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Ruslan Malinovskyi.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

  5. Post update

    Meschak Elia (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael Tolói with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Lauper.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer tries a through ball, but Jordan Siebatcheu is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

  10. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Christopher Martins Pereira.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).

  13. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 29th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys21102114
2Atalanta20202202
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11001013
2Juventus11003033
3Zenit St Petersburg21011103
4Malmö FF200204-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories