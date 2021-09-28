Zenit St Petersburg v Malmö FF

First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Malmö 0.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kritsyuk
- 5Barrios
- 2Chistyakov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 19Sutormin
- 14Kuzyaev
- 8Valle da Silva
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 10Malcom
- 22Dzyuba
- 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 6Lovren
- 7Azmoun
- 17Mostovoy
- 21Erokhin
- 41Kerzhakov
- 64Kravtsov
- 85Kuznetsov
- 91Byazrov
- 94Khotulev
Malmö FF
Formation 5-3-2
- 27Dahlin
- 2Larsson
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 31Brorsson
- 32Berget
- 20Innocent
- 7RakipBooked at 30mins
- 10Christiansen
- 9Colak
- 19Birmancevic
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 8Peña
- 13Olsson
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 29Eile
- 30Diarra Diawara
- 37Nanasi
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malcom.
Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wendel.
Attempt blocked. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudinho.
Veljko Birmancevic (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Malmö).
Post update
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Erdal Rakip (Malmö) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos.
Erdal Rakip (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).
Post update
Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö).
Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).