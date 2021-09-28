West Ham United v Rapid Vienna

Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham are looking to build on their first ever European group win, a 2-0 success at Dinamo Zagreb

Ryan Fredericks will miss West Ham's Europa League home game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, with fellow right-back Vladimir Coufal also a doubt.

Fredericks was injured in last week's Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, and Coufal - who started Saturday's win at Leeds - also has a problem.

This is West Ham's first home game in Europe, excluding qualifiers, since 2006.

"It's incredibly exciting," said boss David Moyes.

"It's an achievement that the players put an enormous amount of work in to reach. We'll have a huge crowd here for a Europa League group-stage game."

The last player to score a home goal for West Ham in a European game other than qualifiers was Frank Lampard in a 3-0 Uefa Cup win over Croatia's Osijek in 1999.

Opponents Rapid Vienna have lost four of their past five games in all competitions.

Moyes, whose side beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 away two weeks ago, said: "We go into this game I'm sure as favourites, but I give Rapid Vienna respect as we do all clubs.

"We've watched them closely and we'll give them all the respect. They have more experience than us in Europe in recent times, so we have to be really careful of that."

Outside London Stadium on Wednesday, West Ham unveiled a statue of Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Martin Peters - three legendary members of their 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup-winning side, who went on to play definitive roles as England lifted the World Cup a year later.