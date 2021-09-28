Europa Conference League - Group G
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00NS MuraNS Mura
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v NS Mura: Steven Bergwijn out for hosts with ankle injury

Last updated on .From the section Football

Steven Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn has not played since Spurs' draw with Rennes earlier this month

Tottenham will be without forward Steven Bergwijn when they host Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dutchman injured an ankle during Spurs' last outing in the competition, a 2-2 draw at Rennes in their opening Group G match.

NS Mura lost their first game 2-0 against Dutch side Vitesse.

"Steven unfortunately is still out. He cannot join the group," said Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs are set to make changes to the side beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday,

"We have to make decisions but all the squad is going together," Nuno added: "There are some changes because they are required."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maccabi Tel-Aviv11004133
2LASK11002023
3HJK Helsinki100102-20
4Alashkert100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade11002023
2KAA Gent11001013
3Flora100101-10
4Anorthosis Famagusta100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma11005143
2Bodø/Glimt11003123
3Zorya Luhansk100113-20
4CSKA Sofia100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Jablonec11001013
2AZ Alkmaar10102201
3Randers FC10102201
4CFR Cluj100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11003123
2Feyenoord10100001
3Maccabi Haifa10100001
4Union Berlin100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen11003123
2PAOK Salonika11002023
3Slovan Bratislava100113-20
4Lincoln Red Imps100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Vitesse11002023
2Tottenham10102201
3Rennes10102201
4NS Mura100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag10100001
2Omonia Nicosia10100001
3FC Basel10100001
4Kairat10100001

