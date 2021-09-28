Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Duffy came through Derry City's academy

Derry City have announced that Michael Duffy will return to the Brandywell for the 2022 season after signing a pre-contract with the club.

The winger has agreed a four-year deal with Ruaidhri Higgins' men.

Duffy, 27, came through Derry's academy and earned a move to Celtic in 2015 after impressing for the Candystripes' first-team.

He returned to the League of Ireland with Dundalk two years later and won back-to-back titles with the club.

Duffy becomes the second player from Dundalk to return to the Brandywell after Patrick McEleney signed a pre-contract with the club in July.

Derry are fourth in the table, three points behind Sligo Rovers in third, with eight games remaining in the League of Ireland season.