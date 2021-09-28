Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:05DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 15Tait
  • 13Spencer
  • 7Connolly
  • 18Varian
  • 11Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Fotheringham
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 26Mitchell
  • 99Poplatnik

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 33Connolly
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 16Pybus
  • 17Dorrans
  • 8Kennedy
  • 28Cole
  • 10Todorov

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 18Allan
  • 22Jones
  • 23Thomas
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
Euan Anderson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT761092719
2Kilmarnock751181716
3Arbroath74211441014
4Raith Rovers6312108210
5Partick Thistle7304131309
6Ayr722378-18
7Queen of Sth7205812-46
8Morton7124510-55
9Hamilton7124614-85
10Dunfermline6033311-83
