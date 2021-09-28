Wrexham eye neutral venue for FA Cup qualifying game

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham could play their FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie at a neutral venue, if they are drawn at home.

The Racecourse pitch will be re-turfed after hosting Chesterfield there in the National League on Tuesday, 5 October.

Wrexham say work to improve the pitch during the off-season "failed to provide a playing surface to the standard we believe is required".

The next FA Cup qualifying round is on Saturday, 16 October.

Re-turfing the Wrexham playing surface will be done in time for them to host Torquay United on Saturday, 30 October.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "It is disappointing that we are having to potentially relinquish home advantage for this round of the FA Cup, but it is a decision I fully support, to allow the pitch the maximum time to settle before we play Torquay United."

