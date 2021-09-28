Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Mosquera will face up to five months on the sidelines following surgery

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera has been ruled out for up to five months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old, who will have surgery this week, was injured in last week's EFL Cup loss to Tottenham just minutes into his competitive debut for Wolves.

The club's medical team said it was "too early" to give a return date for the Columbian, but the likely recovery time was between four and five months.

Mosquera joined Wolves on a five-year contract in the summer.