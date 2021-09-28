Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Karl Darlow has urged footballers to get vaccinated

The Premier League is considering whether to "reward" clubs whose coronavirus vaccination rates are high.

There have been concerns about the rate of vaccination with fewer than half the players jabbed at most clubs.

The Premier League said: "We are considering if and how best we can 'reward' those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant."

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow was hospitalised in July and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante tested positive this week.

"Only seven clubs' squads are more than 50% fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go," the Premier League continued in an email sent to the top flight clubs last week.

"It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large-scale events."

It is understood that coronavirus protocols at stadiums and training grounds will continue until the end of the year, but could be relaxed if vaccination rates among players increase.